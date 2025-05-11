Hamas in talks with US about Gaza ceasefire and aid, says senior Palestinian official

CAIRO: Talks between Hamas and the US administration regarding a ceasefire in Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave were underway, a senior Palestinian official familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump recently repeated a pledge to help get food to Palestinians in Gaza. A US-backed mechanism for getting aid into Gaza should take effect soon, Washington’s envoy to Israel also said on Friday.

There was no immediate comment from the US State Department.

The US had previously conducted discussions with the Palestinian group on securing the release of US hostages held in Gaza.

Since March 2, Israel has completely cut off all supplies to the 2.3 million residents of Gaza, and food stockpiled during a ceasefire at the start of the year has all but run out.

On March 18, Israel effectively ended the January ceasefire agreement with Hamas and renewed its military campaign in Gaza.