AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas in talks with US about Gaza ceasefire and aid, says senior Palestinian official

Reuters Published 11 May, 2025 10:05pm

CAIRO: Talks between Hamas and the US administration regarding a ceasefire in Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave were underway, a senior Palestinian official familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump recently repeated a pledge to help get food to Palestinians in Gaza. A US-backed mechanism for getting aid into Gaza should take effect soon, Washington’s envoy to Israel also said on Friday.

There was no immediate comment from the US State Department.

The US had previously conducted discussions with the Palestinian group on securing the release of US hostages held in Gaza.

Gaza war cannot be solved by military means, says German foreign minister in Jerusalem

Since March 2, Israel has completely cut off all supplies to the 2.3 million residents of Gaza, and food stockpiled during a ceasefire at the start of the year has all but run out.

On March 18, Israel effectively ended the January ceasefire agreement with Hamas and renewed its military campaign in Gaza.

Hamas Gaza Strip Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks Gaza peace talks US Hamas talks

Comments

200 characters

Hamas in talks with US about Gaza ceasefire and aid, says senior Palestinian official

‘Losses are part of combat’, says Indian air chief to question about Rafale loss

Stocks in Pakistan, India poised for relief rally after ceasefire

Ceasefire with India is unconditional, says Foreign Minister Dar

Surprisingly, Pakistan and India agree to ceasefire

Nation observes ‘Youm-e-Tashakkur’ today over success of ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’

Inefficiencies hiking capacity charges highlighted

Zelenskyy cautious after Putin proposes direct peace talks with Ukraine

Iran, US to resume nuclear talks amid clashing red lines

Bangladesh bans activities of ousted PM Hasina’s party following protests

Read more stories