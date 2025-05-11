Gaza war cannot be solved by military means, says German foreign minister in Jerusalem

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The conflict in Gaza cannot be solved by military means and a political solution must be found to end the war permanently, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in Jerusalem on Sunday.

“I do not believe that this conflict can be permanently resolved by military means,” Wadephul said. “Nevertheless, it is urgently necessary that Hamas is disarmed and that it can no longer have military control over Gaza.”

He said that Germany would do whatever it takes to guarantee Israel’s security, but this does not mean that his country cannot criticise Israel’s course of action, adding that this “must not lead to antisemitism.”

“I am not sure whether all of Israel’s strategic goals can be achieved in this way (through a military campaign) and whether this will serve Israel’s security in the long term,” Wadephul said. “That is why we are appealing for a return to serious negotiations on a ceasefire.”

Wadephul repeated that the return of hostages is the German government’s priority. He also said it was clear that Gaza is part of the Palestinian territory.

“We need a political solution for the reconstruction of Gaza without Hamas,” Wadephul said.