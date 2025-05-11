Country fully opens air space

KARACHI: Pakistan’s airspace has been completely restored for all types of flights.

According to the latest announcement made by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), Pakistan’s airspace has been completely restored for all types of flights.

Following the said development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has begun resuming its flight operations.

PAA spokesperson confirmed that all airports across the country are now available for regular flight operations. “Pakistan’s airspace has been fully reopened for all types of flights,” the PAA spokesperson said. “All airports throughout the country are now operational for normal flight schedules.”

Pakistan reopens airspace for all flights after temporary closure: PAA

Meanwhile, PIA spokesperson also announced that the airline’s operations are progressively returning to normal. PIA flight PK-750 from Paris to Islamabad, which had been diverted to Quetta early this morning, will depart for Islamabad at 9 PM Saturday.

All other PIA operations will resume from 10 PM (Saturday), with all delayed or suspended flights becoming operational again. “We are in the process of contacting passengers who had returned to their homes or were accommodated in hotels, asking them to return to the airport.”

Aircraft and other equipment that had been moved to secure locations as precautionary measures are now being returned to operational areas, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025