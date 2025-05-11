AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-11

Euronext wheat hovers around contract lows

Reuters Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

PARIS: European wheat futures were little changed on Friday to remain around contract lows as beneficial rain in US and Russian plains curbed the market while traders awaited further direction from US-China trade talks and world crop forecasts from the US government.

September wheat, the most-active position on Euronext’s Paris-based futures, settled 0.1% up at 202.75 euros a metric ton.

It earlier hit a latest contract low of 201.75 euros, also the weakest second-month price since March 2024, but continued to hold above the psychological 200-euro threshold.

Trading was cautious with investors watching for the outcome of Saturday’s meeting between senior US and Chinese officials to see if the world’s two biggest economies would de-escalate their tariff battle.

Grain markets are also turning their focus to Monday’s US Department of Agriculture world crop report, in which the agency will publish its first full supply-and-demand outlook for 2025/26. Euronext also lacked impetus due to some participants taking a long weekend after a French public holiday on Thursday. European prices were curbed by weakness in Chicago wheat futures, which fell to new contract lows. Improving conditions for US wheat after recent rain and showers forecast across the Black Sea region have reinforced expectations of ample supplies for next season.

Sluggish demand from importers has also kept a lid on prices, though news that China had bought Australian and Canadian wheat, along with some French barley, stirred some export hope.

A fall in the euro against the dollar this week, despite a bounce on Friday, was seen as helping European export prospects. “As long as there is no major buyer for our wheat then we have a problem. But if the euro keeps easing then there’s potential. People are wondering if China might not come in for French wheat next,” a futures dealer said. Ratings of French soft wheat by May 5 were stable from a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said, suggesting a hot spell last week had not had an immediate impact on crops, though traders continued to monitor dry conditions in northern plains.

European wheat US government US China trade talks

Comments

200 characters

Euronext wheat hovers around contract lows

Inefficiencies hiking capacity charges highlighted

Cigarettes: WHO pressures FBR to further raise FED

FY26 budget: Rates of CGT and WHT will be reduced

Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Why country launched Operation, explains FO

Country fully opens air space

Committed to faithful implementation: FO

PM thanks Trump for brokering ceasefire

Future provocation to be answered with firepower, not diplomacy: PM

SC dismisses ‘frivolous’ plea of FPSC with costs

World Bank rates $118m KP project as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories