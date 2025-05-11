Nawaz praises armed forces, felicitates PM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has praised Pakistan’s leadership and armed forces following the announcement of a full ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Taking to X, Nawaz said, “Thanks be to Allah that this has raised Pakistan’s standing.” He said, “I congratulate and commend Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, and the Pakistan Armed Forces.”

Nawaz said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country that prioritises peace, but also knows how to defend itself. “Long live Pakistan,” Nawaz added.

