May 10, 2025
Pakistan

Pakistan airspace to remain closed for all types of flights till May 11

BR Web Desk Published May 10, 2025 Updated May 10, 2025 12:09pm

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced on Saturday that the airspace will remain closed until 12:00 PM on Sunday (May 11).

“The airspace will remain closed for all types of traffic,” a notification from the PAA spokesperson said.

Earlier, Pakistan carried out “Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos,” striking several Indian military sites on the wee hours of Saturday.

The country has named its Al-Fatah missiles being used in operation after children slain in Indian missile strikes.

The sites include BrahMos Storage site in Beas area of India, airbase in Udhampur, India’s S-400 system in Adampura and more. All those bases in India which were used to attack Pakistani people and Masajids were targeted, Radio Pakistan reported.

Most Indian websites, including the BJP’s official website and the Border Security Forces (BSF), were also hacked.

Pakistan launched a counterattack against India in response to missile strikes on three of Pakistan’s airbases during the night of May 9-10.

