AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-10

Jul–Apr FY25: Robust 31pc jump recorded in remittances

Rizwan Bhatti Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

KARACHI: Inflows of home remittances recorded a robust 31 percent growth during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (FY25) due to stable exchange rate.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country received remittances amounted to $31.2 billion during July–April FY25, compared to $23.9 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY24), reflecting a significant increase of $7.3 billion.

With a 24 percent share, Saudi Arabia remained the largest contributor to Pakistan’s home remittances during the first ten months of the current fiscal year. Inflows from the Kingdom surged 31 percent, reaching $7.6 billion mark.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranked second, with remittances totaling $6.36 billion, reflecting a significant 51 percent increase. The United Kingdom followed with $4.77 billion, while inflows from the United States stood at $3.12 billion.

Since October 2024, Pakistan has been consistently receiving around $3 billion in monthly remittances. This upward trend continued in April 2025, with workers’ remittances amounting to $3.2 billion, up from $2.8 billion in April 2024, marking a 13 percent year-on-year increase.

However, April inflows were lower than the record high of $4.2 billion received in March 2025, which was primarily driven by Eid-related remittances. During April, remittances inflows 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia worth $725.4 million, United Arab Emirates $657.6 million, United Kingdom $535.3 million and United States of America $302.4 million.

Healthy home remittances inflows have eased pressure on external account and the current account recorded a sizable surplus of $1.2 billion in March, mainly due to record-high workers’ remittances. This surplus and SBP’s FX purchases partially cushioned the impact of large ongoing debt repayments on the SBP’s FX reserve.

With higher than earlier projected growth in workers’ remittances, lower commodity prices, and continuing momentum in exports, the current account balance for FY25 is projected in the range of -0.5 to 0.5 percent of GDP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Remittances SBP Exchange rate SBP reserves home remittances workers remittances

Comments

200 characters

Jul–Apr FY25: Robust 31pc jump recorded in remittances

Tax law: NA body says govt has bypassed Parliament

Saudi envoy lands in Islamabad to ease tensions

PAF prowess comes under global focus

India’s reckless conduct has brought neighbours ‘closer to major conflict’: FO

Rs757m allocated as provisional IBCs for PD

Harpo Hydropower Project: minister discusses reasons for delay

Pakistan Electricity Review 2025 launched

Retiring Rs50bn loan: ECC seeks SNGPL’s cash flow projections

QTA & MTA: Nepra cuts tariffs for Discos and KE

Tobacco, poultry sectors accused of evading Rs400bn tax

Read more stories