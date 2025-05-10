AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-05-10

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Budget on June 2

“So the federal government has stated that the budget would be presented on 2 June.” “Right, but is that date...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

“So the federal government has stated that the budget would be presented on 2 June.”

“Right, but is that date contingent on the ongoing India Pakistan conflict to have ended?”

“Well, I don’t know about that, but it is certainly contingent on the return of the prodigal from his trip to the UK.”

“Prodigal? Ah, Mohammad Ali who went to attend a two-day investment conference in the UK at our expense – I mean, who in their right mind would go on such a mission during wartime.”

“Well, by the prodigal I mean the Minister of Finance who thought it appropriate to accompany Muhammad Ali just a few weeks before the budget was to be announced.”

“Oh, so what does that make Muhammad Ali?”

“Not John the Baptist.”

“Excuse me, but he has held portfolios whether they match his qualifications and/or experience or not since the dawn of the Pakistan’s Democratic Movement.”

“Hamm, that word democratic shuts me the hell up.”

“As it should, so is he our John the Baptist?”

“Nope, more like Judas Iscariot.”

“Are you out of your mind. Judas betrayed Jesus Christ for 30 pieces of silver while…while…”

“Shut up right now — the guy was conferred the second hat in February and that means, you know what?”

“Well, the Brown Pope has two hats and…ooooooh.”

“There is no oooooooh, this is a fact of life.”

“But I beg to differ. The Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi has two hats, which need I add are infinitely more ostentatious than the two hats worn by the Brown Pope and Muhammad Ali. I mean, his hats have plumes and feathers and gaudy…”

“Hush, your fangs are showing.”

“But we have…”

“Shhhh let him be.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Government PARTLY FACETIOUS India Pakistan conflict

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Budget on June 2

Tax law: NA body says govt has bypassed Parliament

Saudi envoy lands in Islamabad to ease tensions

PAF prowess comes under global focus

India’s reckless conduct has brought neighbours ‘closer to major conflict’: FO

Rs757m allocated as provisional IBCs for PD

Harpo Hydropower Project: minister discusses reasons for delay

Pakistan Electricity Review 2025 launched

Retiring Rs50bn loan: ECC seeks SNGPL’s cash flow projections

QTA & MTA: Nepra cuts tariffs for Discos and KE

Tobacco, poultry sectors accused of evading Rs400bn tax

Read more stories