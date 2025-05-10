PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Budget on June 2

“So the federal government has stated that the budget would be presented on 2 June.”

“Right, but is that date contingent on the ongoing India Pakistan conflict to have ended?”

“Well, I don’t know about that, but it is certainly contingent on the return of the prodigal from his trip to the UK.”

“Prodigal? Ah, Mohammad Ali who went to attend a two-day investment conference in the UK at our expense – I mean, who in their right mind would go on such a mission during wartime.”

“Well, by the prodigal I mean the Minister of Finance who thought it appropriate to accompany Muhammad Ali just a few weeks before the budget was to be announced.”

“Oh, so what does that make Muhammad Ali?”

“Not John the Baptist.”

“Excuse me, but he has held portfolios whether they match his qualifications and/or experience or not since the dawn of the Pakistan’s Democratic Movement.”

“Hamm, that word democratic shuts me the hell up.”

“As it should, so is he our John the Baptist?”

“Nope, more like Judas Iscariot.”

“Are you out of your mind. Judas betrayed Jesus Christ for 30 pieces of silver while…while…”

“Shut up right now — the guy was conferred the second hat in February and that means, you know what?”

“Well, the Brown Pope has two hats and…ooooooh.”

“There is no oooooooh, this is a fact of life.”

“But I beg to differ. The Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi has two hats, which need I add are infinitely more ostentatious than the two hats worn by the Brown Pope and Muhammad Ali. I mean, his hats have plumes and feathers and gaudy…”

“Hush, your fangs are showing.”

“But we have…”

“Shhhh let him be.”

