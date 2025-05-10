Civil defence mock drills well under way

LAHORE: Mock training exercises of civil defence, rescue, and police were underway, and thousands of students and citizens were trained in civil defence in one day.

Punjab Health Minister and Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Chairman Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Order (SCCLO) held here on Friday. Provincial ministers Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharat, Bilal Akbar Khan and Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attended the meeting through video link. Punjab Home Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal, Secretary Emergency Services Department Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer, Additional IG Punjab Chaudhry Sultan, Special Secretary Home Fazalur Rehman, CTD, Special Branch and officials from relevant agencies were also present.

While addressing the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that representatives of all relevant agencies are monitoring the entire province 24 hours a day from the central control room of the Punjab Home Department. “The availability of medicine stocks and health professionals in government hospitals is being ensured. The protection of people’s lives and property is the top priority of the state,” he added.

