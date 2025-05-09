DG ISPR briefs international media on Pakistan-Indian tensions

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) is briefing the international media on the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Islamabad alongside Director General Public Relations (DGPR) of the Pakistan Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Operations, Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz, Lt Gen Chaudhry questioned the speed at which New Delhi assigned blame.

“How did the Indian government reach a conclusion about the identity of the attackers within just 10 minutes of the incident?” he asked, noting that such premature accusations have been a pattern in previous cases as well.

He said India’s attempts to shift responsibility for the attack onto Pakistan appeared to be an effort to distract from its domestic challenges.

Lt Gen Chaudhry also condemned cross-border aggression from India, alleging that Indian forces have deliberately targeted Pakistani civilians, including women and children.

More to follow.