Perspectives

In the age of hybrid warfare, guns and jets are only part of the battle

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 05:37pm
China’s J-10 fighter jets from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force August 1st Aerobatics Team perform during a media demonstration at the Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, November 24, 2015. Photo: Reuters
China’s J-10 fighter jets from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force August 1st Aerobatics Team perform during a media demonstration at the Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, November 24, 2015. Photo: Reuters

Memes, music videos, and mockery are fast becoming frontline tools in shaping perception and morale. A recent example comes from the Chinese infotainment industry, which has waded into South Asia’s simmering tensions with viral memes about the Indian Air Force’s recent setbacks.

Referring to the downing of Rafale jets and targeting iconic Indian pop singer Daler Mehndi. This now-viral video, which is gaining traction across various social media platforms, features five performers styled in the signature look of Daler Mehndi – complete with vibrant turbans adorned with miniature planes.

The Rafale, a 4.5-generation multirole fighter acquired by India in 2020-22, represents the pinnacle of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) aerial arsenal.

India paid approximately $8.7 billion to $9.4 billion for 36 Rafale jets at the time, according to news reports.

Memes continue: Pakistanis celebrate air dominance over India on social media

When India first received the aircraft, the Defense Minister of India placed a coconut on top of the aircraft while lemons were placed underneath its wheels.

What I write is not sarcasm. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the ceremony for the handing over of Rafales to the Indian Air Force, which included cultural rituals involving coconuts and lemons — believed to protect the machines from misfortune.

Of course, technologically advanced and well-equipped machines have always been seen as important in modern warfare theories. However, it is wisely said that the person operating them must be courageous and skilled enough to uphold the global reputation of these machines.

In the case of Dassault Rafales – the 4.5 generation French warbirds – they faced embarrassment, which defense analysts attributed to the perceived incompetence of Indian fighter pilots.

Global militaries to study Pakistan-India fighter jet battle

On May 7, the Indian Air Force launched an operation involving a fleet of around 70 fighter jets – prominent among them the French-made Rafales –targeting Pakistani cities along the international border from their side. In response, Pakistan carried out a counterattack, intercepting the incursion with a fleet of 30 jets, including Chinese-made J-10s, JF-17 Thunders, and American F-16s.

International aviation experts have described it as the longest dogfight in the history of modern air warfare. Pakistan claimed to have shot down three French-made Indian Rafales, along with a Su-30 and a MiG-21.

France has confirmed the loss of one Rafale, and further investigation is ongoing to verify if additional aircraft were downed.

The loss of a French jet has stirred debate over the shifting balance of technological supremacy between China and the West – Europe and America — according to Mushahid Hussain Syed, a renowned defence analyst.

Mushahid is certain to the extent that it was a contest between Chinese technology and Western technology – and Chinese technology stood triumphant. Alongside the Chinese jet fighters Pakistan has, it also used the PL-15 missile, which is Chinese-made as well. The ground-to-air drone was shot down using the Chinese radar.

India faced a setback and miscalculation, as five jets were downed – marking the most significant damage the Indian Airforce has suffered since the 1971 war.

The dogfight between the makers of two aviation companies – Chinese and French is not only limited to battlefield but it also have significant impacts on international aviation industry.

Hours after the air battle between the two arch rivals neighbours , the stocks of the China’s Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) – makers of J-10C and PL-15 missles and France’s Dassault Aviation – the maker of the Rafale fighter jet saw significant impact in stock markets.

According to the data published, share prices of China’s Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) surged by more than 17% on Wednesday following reports that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had shot down multiple Indian combat aircraft, including French-made Rafale jets.

CAC, which manufactures the J-10 and JF-17 fighter jets used by the PAF, saw its stock price at the Shenzhen Stock Exchange rise to CNY 71.08, up 18% from the previous close.

The shares of France’s Dassault Aviation – the maker of the Rafale fighter jet –dropped at the Paris Stock Exchange.

The company’s stock had declined by EUR 5.40, or 1.64%, to EUR 324.

Overall, defence analysts noted Dassault’s stock could fall by a further 5% as scrutiny mounts over the Rafale’s battlefield performance.

All of this culminates in a striking example of how culture and conflict are intertwined. Set to the tune of a Daler Mehndi hit, the parody song includes satirical lyrics aimed at India:

“I just bought a plane,

Got beaten up,

What a shame,

The planes were also destroyed,

Not a single one returned home,

Nine billion white flowers,

Broken airplanes,

The radar is all broken,

I can’t see anything,

I’m so angry,

It’s being posted everywhere online,

They laughed their teeth off,

It’s embarrassing this time,

Changing planes,

Go home and replace everything,

Just buy the same model as theirs,

Buy ten more than them,

They won’t sell it,

I just bought a plane,

Got beaten up – their plane,

It’s too awesome – look at my plane.“

The video has sparked a mix of amusement and outrage online, reflecting how entertainment is increasingly used as a tool in geopolitical commentary.

Suffice to say, warfare truly has spilt into new and unchartered territory.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners

Mohammad Bilal Tahir

The writer is a staff correspondent at Business Recorder.

