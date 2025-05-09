Dubai International Chamber attracted 53 global companies in Q1 2025

Dubai International Chamber announced this week it attracted 53 companies to Dubai during Q1 2025, up 39% compared to 38 companies in Q1 2024.

These included 11 multinational companies (MNCs), marking a 120% increase over the five attracted in Q1 2024.

Meanwhile, 42 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were attracted during Q1 2025, representing YoY growth of 27% compared to the 33 attracted during the same period last year.

70,000 new firms join Dubai Chamber of Commerce, of which more than 6,000 are Pakistani

One of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, Dubai International Chamber said that “throughout the three-month period, the chamber has continued to play a pivotal role in attracting foreign direct investment to the emirate and cementing Dubai’s position as a leading global business destination.”

Its chairman, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said the chamber wants to “showcase the emirate’s competitive advantages and wide range of opportunities for companies and investors from across the globe.”

He added, “Dubai International Chamber’s network of international offices plays a vital role in strengthening Dubai’s global investment appeal by attracting businesses from around the world. These companies are leveraging Dubai’s competitive advantages to accelerate their local and international expansion, further strengthening the emirate’s status as a leading global hub for trade and investments.”