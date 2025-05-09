AIRLINK 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.77 (-6.89%)
Alcaraz raring to go, welcomes Sinner back from doping ban

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 12:28pm
ROME: Carlos Alcaraz said he is back to his best for the Italian Open after suffering injuries last month while the Spaniard also welcomed back world number one Jannik Sinner, who is poised for a comeback on home soil after serving a doping suspension.

Alcaraz withdrew from the Madrid Open last month after struggling with hamstring and groin injuries he had sustained during the Barcelona Open final, opting to take a break so he could recover well before his French Open title defence.

Alcaraz, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Monday, received a bye into the second round in Rome where he will play Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic. “I’m really happy to be here in Rome… The practices were great so far. I’m in a good shape, I’m 100% ready to start the tournament,” Alcaraz told reporters on Thursday.

“I couldn’t play Madrid. It was a special tournament for me… But I could play really good tournaments in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona, good matches. I stopped a little bit to try to recover from the injury, which I wasn’t worried (about) at all.

“Right now I have confidence… Obviously I would say the first round in every tournament is never easy, you have to get used to the conditions, the tournament, the court, everything. But I’m just excited, I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Alcaraz is the third seed in Rome and the Spaniard said he hopes to meet Sinner in the final, with both players on opposite sides of the draw.

The Italian has remained world number one despite serving a three-month doping ban as the three-times Grand Slam champion prepares for his first match since winning the Australian Open in January.

“Honestly, I’m really happy to have him around again. It’s been three months. Obviously for him it was tough,” Alcaraz added.

Fognini says this Italian Open will be his last

“I think there isn’t a better place to come back than here in his home, for him here in Rome. I saw him, it is great for me, for tennis and for the fans to have him around again.

“I’m real happy to see him and his team around. I think I’m going to enjoy watching him playing again.”

