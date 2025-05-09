AIRLINK 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.77 (-6.89%)
BOP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
CPHL 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.40 (-9.54%)
FCCL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FLYNG 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.46%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.1%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.55%)
MLCF 60.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-2.17%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.77%)
PAEL 37.58 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.54%)
PIAHCLA 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-9.87%)
PIBTL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.1%)
POWER 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 128.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-2.22%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-7.25%)
PTC 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.44%)
SEARL 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-5.57%)
SSGC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-9.14%)
SYM 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TELE 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.41%)
WAVESAPP 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.94%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
YOUW 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 10,833 Decreased By -22.7 (-0.21%)
BR30 30,353 Decreased By -381.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 103,723 Increased By 196.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 31,497 Increased By 18.6 (0.06%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bund yields rise to multi-week highs on trade hopes

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 12:02pm

Safe-haven German Bund prices fell on Friday, driving yields higher, as expectations that a trade deal between the United States and the UK could pave the way for similar tariff agreements boosted appetite for riskier assets.

Markets expect trade tensions to hurt economic growth in the euro area, potentially forcing the European Central Bank to cut interest rates further.

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Thursday a limited bilateral agreement that leaves Trump’s 10% tariffs on British exports in place and lowers prohibitive US duties on British car exports.

Trump said he expected substantive negotiations with China this weekend and predicted that US tariffs on Beijing of 145% would come down.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the euro area benchmark, rose 4.5 basis points (bps) to 2.565%, its highest since April 14.

German bond yields at three week highs as investors await debt sales

Money markets priced in an ECB deposit facility rate of 1.67%.

They had indicated a depo rate below 1.55% in mid-April as the ECB suggested it was ready to cut rates in response to the potential adverse economic impact of US tariffs.

German 2-year yields, more sensitive to European Central Bank policy rates, were up 3 bps at 1.80%.

Italy’s 10-year yield rose 4 bps to 3.62%, leaving the spread over Germany’s Bund yield - a market gauge of the risk premium investors demand to hold Italian debt - at 101 bps.

German bund

Comments

200 characters

Bund yields rise to multi-week highs on trade hopes

Irked by defeat, India unleashes drone attack

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

India suspends IPL 2025 tournament

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

Oil prices gain ahead of Sino-US trade talks

Mari Energies announces first gas discovery at Soho-1 well in Sindh

Pakistan’s steel maker activates 6.4MW solar plant at Karachi plant

Read more stories