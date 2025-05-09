AIRLINK 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.77 (-6.89%)
BOP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
CPHL 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.40 (-9.54%)
FCCL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FLYNG 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.46%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.1%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.55%)
MLCF 60.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-2.17%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.77%)
PAEL 37.58 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.54%)
PIAHCLA 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-9.87%)
PIBTL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.1%)
POWER 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 128.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-2.22%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-7.25%)
PTC 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.44%)
SEARL 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-5.57%)
SSGC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-9.14%)
SYM 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TELE 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.41%)
WAVESAPP 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.94%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
YOUW 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 10,833 Decreased By -22.7 (-0.21%)
BR30 30,353 Decreased By -381.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 103,701 Increased By 173.9 (0.17%)
KSE30 31,497 Increased By 18.6 (0.06%)
Indian shares fall after India says Pakistan launched multiple attacks

Reuters Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 12:26pm

Indian stocks opened lower on Friday after the army said Pakistani forces launched multiple overnight drone and munition attacks along the country’s western border, raising fears of further escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.6% to 24,132.1 and the BSE Sensex lost 0.54% to 79,952.51 as of 9:15 a.m. IST. Both the benchmarks opened about 1.5% lower before trimming some of the losses.

All the 13 major sectors declined in the morning.

Indian shares set for muted start amid India-Pakistan tensions

The broader, more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps fell 2% and 1%, respectively.

Blasts rang out across the Indian city of Jammu late on Thursday during a Pakistani drone and missile attack on military stations around the Kashmir region on the second day of cross-border clashes that have so far killed nearly four dozen people.

“Developments like these invariably create an environment of uncertainty which will prompt some investors to wait and see how events unfold,” said Peeyush Mittal, portfolio manager at Matthews Asia.

However, investors are unlikely to pull out of Indian markets entirely due to hopes of a trade deal and the country’s economic resilience, he said.

Indian stocks

