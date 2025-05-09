‘PM lacks public support...’: PTI launches scathing critique of govt in NA session

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday made clear their allegiance lies with the country, not what they termed the “installed regime” of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as tensions between Pakistan and India have escalated over the recent skirmishes.

Speaking during a heated session of the National Assembly, PTI MPs launched a scathing critique of the government, calling it a “Form 47s installed regime” – a reference to their longstanding accusation that the February 2024 general elections were rigged through manipulated results.

They said that national unity is essential to counter external threats, asserting that the incumbent Prime Minister Sharif and his “handlers” lack the public support to rally the country.

“Only Imran Khan can do that,” the PTI lawmakers declared. “Once he is released, the people themselves will march to the borders.”

The remarks came amid praise across party lines for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), which lawmakers said had delivered a “befitting response” to what they described as unprovoked Indian aggression.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said the National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by the prime minister, had authorised the military to retaliate at a time and place of its choosing.

He said Pakistan had downed 25 Indian drones and inflicted “heavy losses” along the Line of Control.

“Their Rafale jets may be technologically advanced, but our conventional warfare superiority has brought them to dust,” he claimed, adding that 45 Indian soldiers had been killed in recent clashes – a figure that is yet to be independently verified.

While affirming Pakistan’s desire for peace, lawmakers across party lines insisted there would be no compromise on sovereignty. The House also observed a moment of mourning for civilians killed during Indian strikes.

Pakistan People’s Party’s Shazia Marri condemned the loss of civilian lives and criticised India’s human rights record in Kashmir.

PTI’s Tahir Iqbal accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pursuing a Hindutva-driven agenda and persecuting religious minorities, including Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs.

PTI’s Aamir Dogar praised the armed forces and sharply criticised the Supreme Court’s recent ruling allowing civilians involved in the May 9, 2023 riots to be tried in military courts.

He commended Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Naeem Akhtar Afghan for dissenting from the majority decision, saying the move betrayed the legacy of PPP icon Benazir Bhutto, who had opposed such courts.

PTI’s Iqbal Afridi urged the government and military leadership to sit down with jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan to foster unity.

Raja Pervez Ashraf of the PPP accused the Modi government of “hatred-fueled politics” and praised the PAF for shooting down five Indian aircraft.

Other speakers accused India of sponsoring terrorism within Pakistan and called for a robust diplomatic campaign to expose its actions.

JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar and Minister of State for Religious Affairs Kesoo Mal Kheal Das both condemned attacks on religious sites and civilians, with Das calling Modi a “terrorist” and reaffirming the unity of Pakistani minorities with the armed forces.

Mahesh Kumar Malani of the PPP echoed the sentiment, saying the Hindu community in Pakistan stood “shoulder to shoulder” with the military in defence of the motherland.

The debate saw participation from a wide array of lawmakers including PullainBaloch, Aneeqa Mehdi, Nighat Shakeel, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Riaz Fatyana, Aqeel Anjum, Hussain Tariq, Hameed Hussain, Nafeesa Shah, Umair Khan Niazi, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Jamshed Dasti, Khurshid Junejo, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, Anwar Taj, Rana Mubashar Iqbal, Agha Rafiullah, Sohail Sultan, Kiran Haider, Muhammad Arshad Sahi, Muhammad Ahmed Chattha, and Usama Ahmed Mela.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025