Opinion Print 2025-05-09

‘India’s Indus waters gamble: illegal, impossible, and immoral’

Qamar Bashir Published May 9, 2025

This is apropos three letters to the Editor headlined above carried by the newspaper on Tuesday, Wednesday and yesterday.

Concluding, I must say that by staying true to the rule of law and refraining from retaliatory measures that harm innocents, Pakistan can effectively turn India’s aggression into a diplomatic liability for New Delhi. Water is a resource for life, not a weapon of war.

Any attempt to weaponize it must be condemned unequivocally by the global community. The Indus Waters Treaty remains a symbol of hope and resilience; undermining it for political expediency would be an unforgivable betrayal of the millions who depend on these rivers for their survival.

India’s decision to suspend or sabotage the Indus Waters Treaty are not only legally and technically hollow but also morally reckless. If India proceeds down this path, it risks diplomatic isolation, legal censure, and strategic backfire. Pakistan must remain steadfast in its commitment to international norms, while vigorously pursuing legal and diplomatic channels to safeguard its rights.

The world must recognize that water is a resource for life, not a weapon of war. Any attempt to weaponize it should be condemned unequivocally. Peace, legality, and diplomacy must prevail over impulsive vengeance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

