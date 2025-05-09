AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-09

South Korea’s buys up to 70,000 tons of corn

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

HAMBURG: The Korea Feed Association (KFA) in South Korea is believed to have purchased about 65,000 to 70,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins in a private deal on Wednesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Thursday.

The corn was believed to have been purchased by the KFA’s Incheon section from trading house CHS at an estimated outright price of $242.90 a ton, cost and freight (c&f) included, for shipment to one port.

The KFA’s Incheon section is also called the Feed Buyers’ Group. The corn is for arrival in South Korea around August 30. Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Shipment is between July 15 and August 15 if the corn is sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, and between June 21 and July 20 if sourced from the US Gulf.

Shipments from South America are sought between June 21 and July 20, or between July 1-31 from South Africa. The volume to be supplied in the 65,000 to 70,000 ton range must be declared by June 1. The deal continues South Korean importers’ heavy corn

purchasing in the past two weeks, following declines in Chicago corn prices.

South Korean buying is traditionally brisk ahead of the monthly world grains and oilseeds supply and demand report from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), which can cause market turbulence.

The USDA report is due on Monday, May 12. A separate tender from South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) to purchase up to 140,000 tons of feed corn sourced only from South America or South Africa also took place on Wednesday.

Corn corn price corn crop

Comments

200 characters

South Korea’s buys up to 70,000 tons of corn

Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

EU-Pakistan Forum put on hold

FBR issues SRO to amend Income Tax Rules 2002

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

Indian strike: Wapda chief assesses NJHP dam structure damage

Aurangzeb meets CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

Judges’ intra-court transfers: Justice Mazhar questions the role of CJP

Pakistan denies any action in Indian Punjab

Read more stories