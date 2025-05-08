AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
Pakistan

India dropped 3 projectiles on Amritsar to implicate Pakistan: Dar

BR Web Desk Published 08 May, 2025 08:05pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday India dropped three projectiles in Amritsar in Indian Punjab and tried to implicate Pakistan for the attack.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Dar categorically rejected allegations of cross-border aggression.

“Pakistan had neither launched drone strikes nor targeted any civilian areas in Indian Punjab,” Dar said, adding that Pakistan would never endanger civilian populations in India.

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

Dar said during the early hours of May 8, India launched three projectiles into its own territory near Amritsar in what he described as “a deeply insidious and sinister attack.”

The foreign minister further stated that a fourth projectile, fired from India, entered Pakistani airspace but was intercepted and destroyed by Pakistan’s air defence system near Dinga in Punjab province.

“India is playing a dangerous game by fabricating attacks and escalating tensions,” Dar said, warning that such tactics posed a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

The comments come amid heightened border tensions and ongoing accusations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Earlier in the day, the DG ISPR said Pakistan had shot down 29 Indian drones since last night, including several in major cities such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.

Dar said Pakistan would continue to act responsibly and reserve the right to respond in a time and manner of its choosing.

