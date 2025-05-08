PM Shehbaz asserts Pakistan’s ‘right to act in self-defense’ in call with US Secretary of State

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday, during which he strongly condemned India’s missile and drone strikes that killed 31 Pakistani civilians and wounded 57 others. The prime minister made clear that “Pakistan reserves the right to act in self-defense, in accordance with Article-51 of the UN Charter”.

The premier told Rubio India’s “attacks violated Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while gravely jeopardising peace and stability in the South Asia region”, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

PM Shehbaz condemned India’s recent military actions while affirming its commitment to protect its sovereignty.

“The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs,” the press release stated.

The prime minister expressed the nation’s outrage over what he termed India’s “unprovoked acts of war”.

The statement also noted that PM Shehbaz appreciated US President Donald Trump’s expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in South Asia.

On the call, Rubio conveyed Washington’s close monitoring of the crisis.

“To this end, he emphasised upon the need for both Pakistan and India to work closely to de-escalate the situation,” the official readout noted.

The diplomatic exchange concluded with both sides agreeing to maintain communication.

“Both sides agreed to remain in touch,” the statement said.