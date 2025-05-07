AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 07 May, 2025 08:11pm

Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Wednesday in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,900 after it gained Rs800.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,984 after it registered an increase of Rs684, as per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,100 after it gained Rs6,100.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,385 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $8 during the day.

Likewise, silver price per tola remained unchanged at Rs3,482.

