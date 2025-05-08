Flight operations resume at Karachi airport

Flight operations at the Karachi Jinnah International Airport were resumed, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said late on Thursday.

“Flight operations at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport have been immediately restored,” the PAA statement read.

“All other major airports across the country remain available for flight operations,” it added.

Flights operations at the Karachi Airport had been suspended until 12am tonight.

“Due to operational reasons, flight operations at Karachi Airport will remain suspended until 12am tonight,” the PAA said in a statement earlier.

The PAA firstly announced suspension of flight operations at Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot airports until midday. The suspension was later extended till midnight.

“Passengers are requested to stay in contact with their airline for information regarding their flights,” it said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said during the day that due to the current security situation in the country, air operations in Pakistan were being affected.

Laser light ban imposed near Karachi’s Jinnah Airport over aviation safety concerns

As a precautionary measure, “certain air routes are being temporarily restricted in the interest of flight safety, which is impacting flights operating on those routes”.

The temporary closure of routes was being carried out for the protection of national airlines’ assets and the safety of passengers, the statement added.