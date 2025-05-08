AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.75 (-9.77%)
Pakistan temporarily suspends flight operations at Karachi, Sialkot, Lahore airports

Salman Siddiqui Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 11:04am

Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced on Thursday that flight operations at Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot airports have been temporarily suspended.

In a statement issued today, the PAA said that Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot airports will not be available till 12pm on Thursday due to operational reasons.

Flight operations at Islamabad International Airport have also been temporarily suspended due to operational reasons, the PAA added.

All airports across Pakistan remain fully operational, says Airports Authority

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines has said that due to the current security situation in the country, air operations in Pakistan are being affected and as a precautionary measure, “certain air routes are being temporarily restricted in the interest of flight safety, which is impacting flights operating on those routes”.

The temporary closure of routes is being carried out for the protection of national airlines’ assets and the safety of passengers, the statement added.

“Passengers are requested to understand the sensitivity of the situation and cooperate with the airline staff.”

The suspension comes a day after Pakistan shot down five Indian jets in retaliation for missile strikes from India, which killed at least 26 people in Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Indian missiles were launched at sites including Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad cities, while it also attacked the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project.

Pakistan shot down five Indian jets, including three Rafale, one MiG-21, and one SU-30, he informed.

An Indian brigade headquarters and checkpost along Line of Control were also destroyed, DG ISPR said.

