Pakistan

Laser light ban imposed near Karachi’s Jinnah Airport over aviation safety concerns

BR Web Desk Published 06 May, 2025 09:21pm

Authorities have imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of laser lights in the vicinity of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi for two months, citing aviation safety concerns.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, the restriction falls under Section 144 and will be enforced from 6 May to 5 July 2025.

The decision comes in light of growing concerns over the dangers posed by laser beams during aircraft take-offs and landings at Jinnah Airport.

Missing wheel from Lahore-bound PIA flight found at Karachi airport

The notification warns that laser lights can severely impair pilots’ vision, potentially leading to catastrophic air incidents.

“Laser beams may affect pilots’ eyesight, especially during critical moments such as landing and take-off, increasing the risk of aviation accidents,” the document stated.

In response to the notification, local police stations have been instructed to take immediate action against any violations.

The ban extends to all areas surrounding the city’s airports and is aimed at preventing disruptions to air traffic and ensuring passenger safety.

Officials emphasised that the temporary prohibition is necessary to safeguard pilots and passengers alike and will be strictly enforced throughout the two-month period.

Earlier, on the directives of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi Section 144 was imposed in the SITE area and Keamari districts for two months, limiting several activities to keep public order and traffic control.

The implementation will remain effective until June 24, including a prohibition on encroachments on green belts, public spaces, and sidewalks, as well as debris discarded in these areas.

Earlier, Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi had imposed Section 144 to control heavy traffic movement in Karachi, prohibiting the entrance of heavy vehicles between 6:00 AM and 10:00 PM to limit road accidents. The restriction is applied to freight vehicles also.

Law enforcement agencies have been directed to strictly deal with the violators of Section 144, guaranteeing compliance with the new regulations.

