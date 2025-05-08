AIRLINK 126.68 Decreased By ▼ -14.07 (-10%)
Gill and Bumrah in race to succeed Rohit as India’s Test captain

Reuters Published 08 May, 2025 02:13pm
Photo: Reuters
NEW DELHI: Top order batter Shubman Gill and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are locked in a two-horse race to be India’s next Test captain following Rohit Sharma’s exit.

Rohit, 38, was dropped from the fifth Test in Sydney earlier this year after a prolonged run drought, and announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who captained India in Perth where they registered their only victory of the Australia series, is a popular choice but doubts linger given the injury risk for fast bowlers.

Former India captain Anil Kumble would like to see Bumrah captain India in their tour of England in June-July - with Gill as his deputy.

India skipper Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Tests

The five-Test series kicks off India’s new World Test Championship cycle. “Maybe just for this series (against England) with Bumrah and then see how his fitness is,” Kumble told ESPNcricinfo.

“I know it’s not easy being a fast bowler.

“He’s had injuries, he was on a break for a while after the Australia series and is only coming into action this IPL (Indian Premier League) but I’d still go with Bumrah.

“Every Indian would like to see Bumrah play all the Test matches but his body may not allow it. Whenever that happens, the vice captain comes in and takes over.”

The 31-year-old Bumrah’s workload, however, is likely to tilt the balance in favour of Gill, who has proved his leadership quality in the ongoing IPL where he has led Gujarat Titans to the top of the points table.

The 25-year-old Gill is seen as a long-term prospect having already been appointed as India’s vice captain in both white-ball formats.

Gujarat assistant coach Parthiv Patel is among those impressed by Gill’s captaincy.

“One can feel his presence in the dressing room. That’s what you look at in a leader,” Patel told reporters earlier this week.

“On the ground, he’s very proactive. His game sense is very good.”

