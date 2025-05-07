India skipper Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Tests

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket but said he will continue playing One-Day Internationals.

The 38-year-old had quit Twenty20 Internationals after leading India to their second 20-overs World Cup title in West Indies last year.

“Hello everyone, I would like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket,” Rohit posted on his Instagram story.

“It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI (One Day Inernational) format.”