AIRLINK 126.68 Decreased By ▼ -14.07 (-10%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.77%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-13.53%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-7.58%)
FFL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-9.75%)
FLYNG 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-10.01%)
HUBC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.48 (-6.66%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.79%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.82%)
KOSM 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-19.51%)
MLCF 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.69 (-9.97%)
OGDC 176.97 Decreased By ▼ -19.66 (-10%)
PACE 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-11.16%)
PAEL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-8.89%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
PPL 131.02 Decreased By ▼ -14.26 (-9.82%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-9.97%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-13.15%)
TPLP 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-12.42%)
TRG 53.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-10%)
WAVESAPP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-11.48%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.96%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China’s Huawei to launch first laptop with self-developed Harmony operating system

Reuters Published 08 May, 2025 01:45pm

BEIJING: China’s Huawei will launch its first laptop with the self-developed Harmony operating system on May 19, the company said in a social media post on Thursday.

Chinese tech giant Huawei says profits fell 28% last year

China huawei

Comments

200 characters

China’s Huawei to launch first laptop with self-developed Harmony operating system

IMF reaffirms support for Pakistan’s bailout, calls for deesclation with India

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

West ignores Modi’s terror links for economic gains, says Pakistan’s Asif

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

S&P warns of elevated credit risks amid soaring Pakistan-India military tensions

Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments plan to acquire majority stake in Rafhan Maize

2.4p% of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Green Sukuk makes debut with Rs20-30bn issue

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in power purchase price

Pakistan secures historic military win, says PM Shehbaz

Read more stories