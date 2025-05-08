China’s Huawei to launch first laptop with self-developed Harmony operating system

BEIJING: China’s Huawei will launch its first laptop with the self-developed Harmony operating system on May 19, the company said in a social media post on Thursday.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 8
|
281.55
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 8
|
281.35
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 8
|
144.45
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 8
|
0.83
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 8
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / May 8
|
1.13
|
UK LIBOR % / May 6
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 7
|
5,631.28
|
Nasdaq / May 7
|
17,738.16
|
Dow Jones / May 7
|
41,113.97
|
India Sensex / May 8
|
80,773.90
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 8
|
36,928.63
|
Hang Seng / May 8
|
22,772.13
|
FTSE 100 / May 8
|
8,563.33
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 8
|
23,254.02
|
France CAC40 / May 8
|
7,658.17
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 7
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 7
|
305,984
|
Petrol/Litre / May 8
|
252.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 8
|
58.29
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 8
|
3,339
|
Diesel/Litre / May 8
|
256.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 8
|
67.25
|Stock
|Price
|
B. F. Mod. / May 8
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
7.40
▲ 0.89 (13.67%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / May 8
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
9
▲ 0.88 (10.84%)
|
Idrees Tex. / May 8
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
18.77
▲ 1.71 (10.02%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / May 8
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
20.44
▲ 1.86 (10.01%)
|
Mandviwala / May 8
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
20.12
▲ 1.83 (10.01%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / May 8
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
48.40
▲ 4.4 (10%)
|
Khyber Textile / May 8
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
668.07
▲ 60.73 (10%)
|
Shakarganj / May 8
Shakarganj Limited(SML)
|
63.25
▲ 5.75 (10%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / May 8
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
7,032.03
▲ 639.28 (10%)
|
Gillette Pak / May 8
Gillette Pakistan Limited(GLPL)
|
237.19
▲ 21.56 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Chenab Ltd (Pref) / May 8
Chenab Limited (Pref)(CLCPS)
|
1.80
▼ -0.79 (-30.5%)
|
Dewan Farooque Sp. / May 8
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Limited(DFSM)
|
2.39
▼ -0.71 (-22.9%)
|
Cresent Jute / May 8
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
2.40
▼ -0.64 (-21.05%)
|
Grays Leasing / May 8
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
3.79
▼ -1 (-20.88%)
|
Kohinoor Spining / May 8
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
3.92
▼ -0.95 (-19.51%)
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / May 8
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
3.45
▼ -0.77 (-18.25%)
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / May 8
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
5
▼ -1 (-16.67%)
|
Kohinoor Power / May 8
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
5.22
▼ -1 (-16.08%)
|
Siddiqsons Tin / May 8
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited(STPL)
|
4.32
▼ -0.81 (-15.79%)
|
First Fid. Leasing / May 8
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba(FFLM)
|
1.70
▼ -0.31 (-15.42%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 8
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
92,127,647
▼ -0.12
|
Kohinoor Spining / May 8
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
28,279,356
▼ -0.95
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 8
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
26,999,001
▼ -0.33
|
B.O.Punjab / May 8
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
26,754,189
▼ -0.53
|
Maple Leaf Cement / May 8
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
19,523,763
▼ -6.69
|
Fauji Cement / May 8
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
19,360,083
▼ -3.25
|
Cnergyico PK / May 8
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
19,321,096
▼ -0.89
|
Sui South Gas / May 8
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
15,062,380
▼ -3.25
|
Pak Int.Bulk / May 8
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
14,821,706
▼ -0.79
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / May 8
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
13,262,783
▼ -1.32
