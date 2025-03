BEIJING: Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei said on Monday its profits fell 28 percent in 2024 as the smartphone maker faces international economic uncertainty and weak consumption at home.

Huawei recorded 62.6 billion yuan ($8.6 billion) in net profit last year, down from 87 billion yuan in 2023, the company said.