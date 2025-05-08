AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.75 (-9.77%)
World

Ukraine says Russian troops continued to attack its soldiers in east after ceasefire

Reuters Published 08 May, 2025 12:02pm

KYIV: Russian troops continued to attack Ukrainian soldiers in the east after Moscow said it was introducing a three-day ceasefire at midnight Moscow time (2100 GMT) on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military said on Thursday.

Viktor Trehubov, a military spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern front, said Russia had waged military assaults in several areas after midnight.

Ukraine’s military says it shot down 90 of 174 drones launched by Russia

Ukraine’s general staff said there had been 139 clashes on the entire frontline as of 10:00 p.m. Ukrainian time (1900 GMT)on Wednesday and 196 for the last day as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

