Ukraine’s military says it shot down 90 of 174 drones launched by Russia

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 01:00pm
Tracers are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen fire at the drone during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Tracers are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen fire at the drone during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2025. Photo: Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine’s air defence units shot down 90 of 174 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack on Monday, the air force said.

It said 70 drones were lost, referring to the Ukrainian military using electronic warfare to redirect them.

“Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions were affected by the Russian attack,” the military said on the Telegram messenger app.

Russia has been attacking Odesa and the Odesa region with drones and missiles on a daily basis for three weeks. The region is key for Ukrainian maritime exports.

Russian troops battle last Ukrainian forces in Kursk region

One civilian was injured during the attack, which damaged a kindergarten, a private residential house, a shop and a passenger car, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

Kiper said about 500 residents in the suburbs of Odesa were left without electricity after drones hit energy infrastructure, providing no further details.

