AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.75 (-9.77%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.41%)
CNERGY 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-13.37%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.73%)
FFL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-9.53%)
FLYNG 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-10.01%)
HUBC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.28 (-8.86%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.95%)
KOSM 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-20.53%)
MLCF 60.38 Decreased By ▼ -6.71 (-10%)
OGDC 176.97 Decreased By ▼ -19.66 (-10%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-16.85%)
PAEL 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-9.51%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.15%)
POWER 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.54%)
PPL 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-9.15%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-9.56%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.73%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-13.77%)
TPLP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-12.68%)
TRG 53.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-10%)
WAVESAPP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-10.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.2%)
YOUW 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.37%)
BR100 10,938 Decreased By -741.4 (-6.35%)
BR30 30,967 Decreased By -2603.7 (-7.76%)
KSE100 103,060 Decreased By -6948.7 (-6.32%)
KSE30 31,213 Decreased By -2396.5 (-7.13%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least one dead in Indian drone attack in Pakistan: DG ISPR

  • Says Pakistan Army shot down 12 Herap drones last night
BR Web Desk Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 12:27pm

At least one person died on Wednesday night after Pakistan Army shot down an Indian drone as tensions rise between the two neighbors following unprovoked airstrikes by New Delhi.

“India last night took yet another blatant military act of aggression against Pakistan by sending Herap drones at multiple locations,” Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in his latest press conference today.

“One drone from India managed to engage a military target in Lahore that has resulted in the injury of 4 Pakistan military personnel and some damage.

One civilian was killed in Miano,“ the spokesperson said.

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

He said that the Pakistan Army shot down 12 Indian drones in multiple locations in Pakistan.

The debris from the drones are being collected from Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Attock, Miano, Chor and near Karachi,“ said the DG ISPR.

He recalled that the Indian army faced “destruction of five of their aircraft and suffering heavy casualties along the Line of Control and damage” and said India has “apparently lost the plot”.

“Rather than going on a path of rationality, it is further escalating in a highly charged environment to satisfy the hubristic mindset of the Indian government.”

“Pakistan armed forces remain fully vigilant to any type of threat, and as and when further updates come, I will keep you updated,” the DG ISPR concluded.

At least 31 people were martyred and 57 were injured in Indian missile attacks at 6 locations in Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In a presser on Wednesday night, the ISPR spokesperson said India attacked on innocent civilians including children was tantamount to terrorism.

DG ISPR informed that Pakistan forces also shot down Indian drones along with jets, while all Pakistan aircrafts had remained safe.

Following the airstrikes, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was determined to avenge every drop of blood of its martyres from the Indian missile strikes and that the enemy “will have to suffer consequences”.

In a televised address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan offered a transparent and independent inquiry into the Pahalgam attack, but India did not reciprocate.

“Instead, they fired missiles inside our territory, thinking we would back down and will not retaliate,” the prime minister said, adding that India forgot “this is a nation of the brave”.

PM Shehbaz lauded armed forces for their swift and decisive response to what he described as Indian aggression, saying the military had once again “proved its superiority over the enemy in conventional warfare.”

DG ISPR Pakistan and India Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) India Pakistan tensions Indo Pak tensions India Pakistan fighting India Pakistan confrontation

Comments

200 characters

At least one dead in Indian drone attack in Pakistan: DG ISPR

Green Sukuk makes debut with Rs20-30bn issue

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

S&P warns of elevated credit risks amid soaring Pakistan-India military tensions

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in power purchase price

Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments plan to acquire majority stake in Rafhan Maize

2.4p% of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win, says PM Shehbaz

Oil prices edge up on US-China trade talk hopes

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Read more stories