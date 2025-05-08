AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.75 (-9.77%)
May 08, 2025
World

Iran’s foreign minister repeats call for restraint in India-Pakistan standoff

Reuters Published 08 May, 2025 10:59am

DUBAI: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi called for restraint between India and Pakistan upon landing in New Delhi on Thursday, state media reported, a day after India targeted Pakistan in retaliation for a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last month.

“We hope that India and Pakistan will prevent the escalation of tension in the region,” Araqchi said, reiterating calls for restraint he made during his visit to Pakistan on Monday.

Islamabad rejected Indian allegations it had terrorist camps on its territory and pledged to respond to Indian strikes which it said killed at least 31 civilians.

New Delhi warned any Pakistani response would warrant retaliation, fuelling fears of a larger military conflict in one of the world’s most dangerous - and most populated - nuclear flash point regions.

Araqchi’s visit to India was pre-planned to attend a joint economic commission between the two countries.

Blast heard in Pakistan’s Lahore amid tensions with India, say Reuters witness

“Our region needs peace, especially to expand economic cooperation between regional countries, and we hope this will happen,” the foreign minister added.

Iran New Delhi Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan and India Abbas Araqchi India Pakistan tensions India Pakistan fighting India Pakistan confrontation Indian airstrikes Pak India war ran’s Foreign Minister

