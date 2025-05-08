AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
Pakistan

BISP Kafaalat initiative: ‘Financial aid provided directly to female members of qualifying households’

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 07:22am

ISLAMABAD: Financial assistance is provided directly to female members of qualifying households under Kafaalat initiative as part of BISP’s approach to promote women’s central role within their families, Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Amer Ali Ahmad said.

He has also reaffirmed the government’s “unwavering commitment” to supporting the most deserving segments of the society through BISP.

The secretary BISP shared these views in a meeting with a delegation of officers from the 43rd Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) of the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA).

The 14-member delegation was received at the BISP headquarters by the secretary BISP along with BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid on Wednesday.

Dr Syeda Faiza Urooj, Additional Directing Staff at NIPA, headed the delegation.

The primary objective of the visit was to gain firsthand insight into BISP’s operational framework, institutional structure, and its pivotal role in implementing social protection programmes nationwide, aimed at uplifting Pakistan’s most vulnerable populations, said an official statement issued after the meeting.

Secretary Ahmad appreciated the value of professional training programmes like MCMC, which empower officers to translate their knowledge into practical solutions and communicate ideas clearly and effectively, the statement added.

The secretary outlined key initiatives of the organisation including its flagship programmes: Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif, Nashonuma, Hunarmand, National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), and a new digital payment model.

The BISP chairperson said BISP’s biometric verification system ensures transparency and accountability, and it enhances the mobility and empowerment of its beneficiaries.

BISP is a transformational programme and a game-changer in the realm of social protection, she said.

The organisation adheres strictly to the principles of transparency, accountability, and dignity, Khalid said.

Dr Tahir Noor, Additional Secretary BISP, gave a detailed briefing to the delegation on BISP’s institutional framework, its expansive countrywide presence, and its core objectives, said the statement.

