AIRLINK 142.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.24%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CPHL 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.08%)
FCCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FFL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
FLYNG 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
HUBC 128.45 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.92%)
HUMNL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.72%)
KEL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.67%)
MLCF 67.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.98%)
OGDC 196.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.09%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
PAEL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.9%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 146.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.63%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
SEARL 73.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
SYM 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.63%)
TELE 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
TPLP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
TRG 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.63%)
WAVESAPP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
YOUW 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
BR100 11,729 Increased By 49.2 (0.42%)
BR30 33,749 Increased By 177.9 (0.53%)
KSE100 110,473 Increased By 464.1 (0.42%)
KSE30 33,642 Increased By 32.7 (0.1%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

SC asks CEC to be present before court in contempt plea

Terence J Sigamony Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 07:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja should be present before the Court in contempt petition.

During the proceeding, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail inquired “where is the alleged contemnor?”

CEC lawyer, Sajeel Sheryar Swati, informed that the notices were issued to the respondents, adding his client is required to be present before the Court after the issuance of show-cause notice to him.

Justice Mandokhail, while reprimanding the counsel, said: “Don’t tell us what we have to do.”

He further said that this is a criminal matter (contempt), wherein, the accused has to appear before the Court.

A 11-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, on Wednesday, heard the review petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, on May 6, objected to accepting the petitions and stated they will write their notes and give reasons regarding the matter.

Hearing the petitions, Justice Amin said a 13-member bench was constituted for hearing of review petitions, but since both the judges had decided to write their own opinion and not to be part of the bench; therefore, now an 11-judge bench will hear the petitions. He, however, said both the judges’ opinion would be included in the final verdict of this case.

The bench decided to detach the contempt from the instant case, and another bench will now take up the contempt petition, as they do not want the right of appeal of any party to be affected. He said the contempt matter will be placed before the judges’ committee of the constitutional bench, and if there will be need then it would be referred to the Committee under the Act.

PTI lawyer Salman Akram Raja pleaded to refer the contempt matter to a Committee formed under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure), Act. He also requested the bench to fix the contempt petition next week and hear review petitions against the SC judgment on reserved seats later on.

At the onset of the proceeding, Hamid Khan, another PTI lawyer, apprised the bench that Faisal Siddiqui, main counsel of the respondent, due to flight cancellation could not appear before the bench. He requested to adjourn the case for three to four weeks as there is a state of emergency in the country, adding besides flights cancellation the roads are also closed.

However, Justice Amin turned down his request and adjourned the case until next Tuesday (May 13).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SC ECP CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

Comments

200 characters

SC asks CEC to be present before court in contempt plea

Blast heard in Pakistan’s Lahore amid tensions with India, say Reuters witness

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in PPP

2.4pc of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win: PM

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Financial system remains stable, secure: MoF

CPEC projects: Third-party involvement up for review today

Ministries asked to align their projects with ‘URAAN’

Read more stories