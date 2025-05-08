AIRLINK 142.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.24%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CPHL 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.08%)
FCCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FFL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
FLYNG 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
HUBC 128.45 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.92%)
HUMNL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.72%)
KEL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.67%)
MLCF 67.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.98%)
OGDC 196.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.09%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
PAEL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.9%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 146.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.63%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
SEARL 73.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
SYM 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.63%)
TELE 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
TPLP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
TRG 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.63%)
WAVESAPP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
YOUW 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
BR100 11,729 Increased By 49.2 (0.42%)
BR30 33,749 Increased By 177.9 (0.53%)
KSE100 110,473 Increased By 464.1 (0.42%)
KSE30 33,642 Increased By 32.7 (0.1%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

Dar briefs Chinese envoy on current situation

Recorder Report Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 07:53am

ISLAMABAD: China Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar early Wednesday morning. Dar briefed the Chinese ambassador on the serious situation following India’s unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the tragic loss of innocent lives.

He underscored Pakistan’s firm resolve to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

The two sides exchanged views on regional security developments and agreed to maintain close coordination and communication across all relevant areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ishaq Dar Jiang Zaidong Chinese envoy Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Dar briefs Chinese envoy on current situation

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in PPP

2.4pc of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win: PM

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Financial system remains stable, secure: MoF

CPEC projects: Third-party involvement up for review today

Ministries asked to align their projects with ‘URAAN’

PC chief meets several investment leaders in UK

Read more stories