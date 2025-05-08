PPP demands govt declare India ‘a terrorist state’

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza on Wednesday demanded that the government officially declare India a terrorist state, accusing New Delhi of sponsoring cross-border terrorism and violating international laws.

Speaking at a press conference alongside PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Syed Ali Haider Gillani, Murtaza said India has martyred Pakistani civilians in recent attacks and called for a comprehensive review of the Shimla Agreement and water treaties with India. He proposed that the Line of Control (LoC) be re-designated as the “Line of Ceasefire” in light of continued Indian aggression.

Murtaza directly blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as the “butcher of Gujarat,” and accused him of launching an unprovoked attack on Pakistan. He asserted that India’s actions have violated international norms and undermined Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The PPP leader said the entire nation, including his party, stands united with Pakistan’s armed forces, setting aside political divisions. “This is the time to respond with unity - on the borders and in the media,” he said, adding that condemnation from countries like China and the United States was a diplomatic setback for India.

Highlighting the failure of India’s much-touted Rafale jets, Murtaza praised the Pakistan Air Force for its effective countermeasures, claiming Pakistani forces had struck targets inside Indian territory and neutralized enemy drones and aircraft. He also alleged a mutiny within the Indian army, with soldiers reportedly deserting posts and raising white flags - claims not independently verified.

“The world must see that our armed forces are prepared, and our political leadership is awake. If they started this, we will finish it,” Murtaza declared.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025