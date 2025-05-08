ICAP CFO Conference Overview:

TEXT: ICAP's CFO Conference, a pivotal event since 2010, convenes industry leaders to deliberate on key themes. With 26 conferences held nationwide and internationally in Dubai & the Middle East, it serves as the premier platform for expertise sharing, networking and attracting a diverse array of participants. This year's theme, Quantum Leap: Agility & Competitive Edge," focuses on the transformative forces shaping the business world today. It calls on finance professionals to embrace agility, leverage AI, champion sustainability, and lead with integrity in a fast-changing, competitive environment. The CFO Conference 2025 is powered by Harvard Business Publishing as the Strategic Knowledge Partner, further elevating the standard of intellectual discourse.

