PSL 10: Rossouw, Hasan score tons as Quetta overpower Islamabad in one-sided affair

Syed Ahmed Raza Published May 7, 2025

Rilee Rossouw and Hasan Nawaz scored hundreds as Quetta Gladiators defeated home-side Islamabad United by 109 runs in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday.

Islamabad were bundled out for just 154 runs in response to Quetta’s massive 264-run target.

Put in to bat, the Gladiators were propelled by sensational centuries from Rilee Rossouw and Hasan Nawaz, both of whom punished Islamabad’s bowlers with aggressive strokeplay.

Rossouw smashed 104 off just 46 balls, hitting 14 fours and 6 sixes, while Nawaz remained unbeaten on 100 off 45 deliveries, clearing the ropes 9 times. Their 134-run partnership laid the foundation for Quetta’s highest-ever PSL total.

Captain Saud Shakeel contributed 23 off 18 at the top, and Mark Chapman added a brisk 13* to take the team to 263/3, the second-highest total in PSL history.

Islamabad United’s bowling attack was dismantled, with all frontline bowlers conceding over 10 runs per over. Naseem Shah and Imad Wasim picked up a wicket each, but the Gladiators’ batters dominated throughout the innings.

In reply, Islamabad United crumbled under pressure, bundled out for 154 in 19.3 overs. They suffered a disastrous start, losing their top order inside the first four overs. Mohammad Amir was the standout performer with the ball, taking 3 wickets for just 6 runs in his two overs.

PSL 10: Saim, bowlers power Peshawar to 7-wicket win over Multan

Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim took two wickets apiece, while Khurram Shahzad, Faheem Ashraf, and Saud Shakeel also chipped in with a wicket each. Imad Wasim resisted with a fighting 56 off 41, but the lack of support from the other end meant Islamabad never threatened the target.

With this commanding win, Quetta Gladiators not only boosted their net run rate but also sent a strong message to the rest of the league as they eye playoff contention.

PSL 10: Irfan Niazi stars in Karachi’s thrilling win over Lahore

PSL 10 points table

Team Matches (M) Wins (W) Losses (L) Points (PT) Net Run Rate (NRR)
Quetta Gladiators (QG) 9 6 2 13 +1.530
Karachi Kings (KK) 8 5 3 10 +0.433
Islamabad United (IU) 9 5 4 10 -0.044
Lahore Qalandars (LQ) 9 4 4 9 +0.958
Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) 8 4 4 8 -0.082
Multan Sultans (MS) 9 1 8 2 -2.708

Next fixture

Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi in a must-win game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The match will start at 8:00 PM.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

