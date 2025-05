PSL 10: Irfan Niazi stars in Karachi’s thrilling win over Lahore

Irfan Khani Niazi starred with the bat as Karachi Kings defeated arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars by five wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, on Sunday.

Karachi chased down a formidable 161-run target in just 14.3 overs to defeat Lahore Qalandars by four wickets in a 15-over-a-side match.

Next fixture

As the action shifts to Multan, home team Multan Sultans will take on arch-rivals Peshawar Zalmi at the Multan Stadium on Monday. The match will start at 8:00 PM.

