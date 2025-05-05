AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
PSL 10: Saim, bowlers power Peshawar to 7-wicket win over Multan

BR Web Desk Published May 5, 2025 Updated May 5, 2025 11:11pm

Saim Ayub’s fluent 49 and a disciplined bowling display powered Peshawar Zalmi to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in the 25th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 at Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a modest target of 109, Zalmi reached the finish line in just 13 overs, driven by Ayub’s 33-ball 49, which included four boundaries and three sixes.

Max Bryant added an unbeaten 38 off 20 balls, sealing the match with a flourish, while skipper Babar Azam managed 8 runs before being dismissed by Shahid Aziz.

PSL 10: Irfan Niazi stars in Karachi’s thrilling win over Lahore

Earlier, Multan Sultans were bundled out for just 108 in 19.1 overs after opting to bat first. Shai Hope (23), Tayyab Tahir (22), and Mohammad Rizwan (17) were the only batters to show brief resistance. The rest of the lineup crumbled against Zalmi’s well-orchestrated bowling attack.

Ahmed Daniyal led the bowling charge with figures of 3 for 17, while Maaz Sadaqat took 2 for 12. Ali Raza, Luke Wood, Saim Ayub, and Alzarri Joseph chipped in with a wicket each.

Zalmi’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure, with Ali Raza conceding just 15 runs in his four overs. In contrast, Multan’s bowling lacked discipline, with Ubaid Shah leaking 43 runs in his three overs.

The win boosts Zalmi’s momentum heading into the final stretch of the league stage.

PSL 10: Shahnawaz Dahani joins Karachi Kings as injuries force squad changes

PSL 10 points table

PSL Points Table
Pakistan Super League Points Table
Team M W L PT NRR
QG 8 5 2 11 +0.906
IU 8 5 3 10 +0.650
KK 8 5 3 10 +0.433
LQ 9 4 4 9 +0.958
PZ 8 4 4 8 -0.082
MS 9 1 8 2 -2.708

Next fixture

As the action shifts to Rawalpindi, Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi in a must-win game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The match will start at 8:00 PM.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

