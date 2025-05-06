Gold price per tola gains further Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Tuesday in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,100 after it gained Rs6,100.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,300 after it registered an increase of Rs5,232, as per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs350,000 after it gained Rs7,800.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also also increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,377 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $61 during the day.

Likewise, silver price per tola reached Rs3,482 after it gained Rs57.