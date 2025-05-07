AIRLINK 141.50 Decreased By ▼ -11.82 (-7.71%)
Life & Style

Pakistan celebrities Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, condemn Indian attack

BR Life & Style Published 07 May, 2025 02:36pm

Pakistan celebrities Fatima Bhutto, Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan condemned the “shameful” Indian missile attacks on Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday, offering prayers for the civilians that perished.

Earlier, India launched missile attacks at sites including Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad cities, including the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project.

At least 26 people have been martyred and 45 injured inside Pakistan as well as Azad Kashmir.

In retaliation, Pakistan shot down five Indian jets. An Indian brigade headquarters and checkpost along Line of Control were also destroyed, DG ISPR said.

Netizens were quick to express their national fervour on X and Instagram, with the hashtag “OperationTandoor” in response to the Indian army’s “Operation Sindoor” quickly trending on X.

Celebrities and the literati came out to condemn the attack on civilians.

Author Fatima Bhutto condemned the attack on innocent civilians, asking “What kind of state bombs multiple civilian sites while people are sleeping?”

Actor Mahira Khan called out India’s “hate rhetoric” that has continued for many years.

Actor Fawad Khan offered condolences to the families of the deceased, while urging for peace among those “stoking the flames” of war.

Actor Mawra Hocane condemned the “cowardly” attack.

Actor Urwa Hocane wrote on Instagram, “We are not fighting a war enemy at the moment! We are fighting a petty neighbour with a small ego-centric mindset that wants to prove a fake propaganda point of view for a mere political campaign coming up.”

Actor Mishi Khan condemned the incident.

Actor and model Hira Tareen wrote, “The world is already burning with hatred and destruction fuelled by politics and now this.”

Actor Mansha Pasha prayed for peace.

