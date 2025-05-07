Gold slips on US-China trade talk hopes; traders eye Fed policy

Gold prices retreated on Wednesday as optimism over potential U.S.-China trade talks weakened demand for safe-haven assets, while investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the day.

Spot gold was down 1.2% at $3,388.67 an ounce as of 0225 GMT. The metal had risen nearly 3% in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $3,397.70.

“Gold seems to be pulling back amid a broad-based “risk on” move across markets … this is a pro-cyclical configuration that might echo optimism amid clues that the U.S. and China have started real trade negotiations,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer will meet top Chinese economic official He Lifeng in Switzerland this weekend for talks.

Both countries imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on each other last month, triggering a trade war that fuelled fears of a global recession.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he and top administration officials will review potential trade deals over the next two weeks to decide which ones to accept.

The market’s focus will be on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later in the day, where the U.S. central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady.

The FOMC will remain vague to keep as much flexibility as possible as it tries to discern what this trade war will mean for growth and inflation, Spivak added.

Traders are expecting 80 basis points of rate cuts this year, starting in July.

Gold price per tola gains further Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks are also awaited for clues into the potential timing of future rate reductions.

Gold, traditionally seen as a hedge against economic and political uncertainties, thrives in a low-interest rate environment.

Spot silver eased 0.9% to $32.93 an ounce, platinum fell 0.6% to $979.07 and palladium lost 0.4% to $970.28.