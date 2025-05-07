AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-05-07

‘India’s Indus waters gamble: illegal, impossible, and immoral’

Qamar Bashir Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 06:50am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor headlined above carried by the newspaper yesterday. I would like to add that even with accelerated dam-building projects, India would require decades to establish the necessary infrastructure to capture and divert the Western Rivers’ flow substantially.

Experts suggest a timeline of fifteen to twenty years if India aggressively constructs reservoirs, dams, and diversionary canals, all of which would still breach the Treaty. Moreover, achieving complete control would demand not only extraordinary engineering feats but also a blatant and open defiance of international norms, inviting severe diplomatic consequences and international isolation.

If India sets a precedent of suspending a bilateral water-sharing treaty citing terrorism, it would also dangerously expose itself to retaliation.

China, which controls the headwaters of the Brahmaputra River, could similarly argue national security grounds and build mega-dams to divert the flow away from India’s northeastern states. Such a move would have catastrophic consequences for Indian agriculture, drinking water supplies, and hydroelectric generation in states like Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Thus, any unilateral move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty would not only undermine India’s credibility but could also backfire catastrophically in other critical water-sharing disputes.

The recent attempt to link a localized terrorist incident in Pahalgam to suspending the Treaty is fundamentally illogical. The Indus Waters Treaty concerns the sharing and management of water resources; it has no provision linking it to security issues or counterterrorism measures.

Punishing millions of innocent civilians in Pakistan, who have no involvement in terrorist activities, by cutting off their access to essential water supplies would constitute collective punishment, a violation of international humanitarian law, and an act of aggression. The connection drawn between terrorism and water rights is not only irrational but represents a deeply unethical approach to international diplomacy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

water dispute rivers Indus Waters Treaty Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

‘India’s Indus waters gamble: illegal, impossible, and immoral’

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

Tariff row solution: PM assures US trade team of beneficial terms

Investment drive launched in UK

No hand in Pahalgam incident: Bilawal

UNSC apprised of imminent kinetic action threat

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Senate panel assails MoC for proposing permanent EIF exemption

RRS implementation: FBR facing potential legal challenges

Powers of chief justice: 26th Amendment introduces changes: CJP

Intelligence report: RAW-backed terror plan in Balochistan surfaces

Review petitions against PHC judgement: ‘Clear error’ in verdict must be identified, rules SC

Read more stories