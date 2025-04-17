AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
Karachi commissioner imposes night-only movement for heavy traffic to ease congestion

BR Web Desk Published 17 Apr, 2025 06:45pm

In a bid to tackle chronic traffic congestion and road safety concerns, the Commissioner of Karachi Division, Syed Hassan Naqvi, has imposed a two-month ban on the daytime movement of heavy transport vehicles across the city.

The restrictions, enacted under Section 144 of the Cr.P.C, will remain in effect from April 17 to June 16, 2025, according to a notification from the Commissioner’s office.

Commissioner Naqvi emphasized the move aims to “protect human lives and ensure smooth traffic flow.”

Dumpers carrying construction material and all heavy vehicles (excluding those transporting essentials like water, medical supplies, and food) have been barred from city roads between 6:00 AM and 10:00 PM.

Moreover, police and traffic officers are authorized to file complaints under Section 188 PPC against violators.

Vehicles carrying critical supplies—edible oil, liquid oxygen, meat, and medical gases—are exempt but have bee encouraged to operate during off-peak hours.

