Missing wheel from Lahore-bound PIA flight found at Karachi airport

The missing wheel from the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight 306 was found near the remote parking bay of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, according to a statement from the Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA).

The development comes after it was reported that one of the six wheels of the main landing gear of PIA flight PK-306 went missing during its Karachi-Lahore trip.

PIA spokesperson confirmed that the flight departed from Karachi and landed safely in Lahore as scheduled but it was discovered that one of the six wheels of the main landing gear (the rear wheel) was missing.

“Technicians from the airport’s wheel shop discovered the tire next to the landing gear of a grounded Boeing 777 aircraft,” PAA statement read on Friday.

“The Pakistan Aviation Authority confirms that there is no evidence of any casualties or property damage resulting from the wheel’s detachment. The incident is currently under investigation by the relevant authorities,” it said.