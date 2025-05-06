No Babar Azam in Saim Ayub’s Dream T20 World XI

In a surprising move, Pakistan opener and Peshawar Zalmi batter Saim Ayub has left out national star Babar Azam from his Dream T20 World XI.

During the Zalmi Podcast, Saim was asked to select his ideal T20 side under one condition: no more than two players could be picked from a single country.

Despite having the option to include two Pakistani players, Saim chose only one, left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman, who he named as his opening partner alongside Australia’s Travis Head.

England’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was slotted in at No. 3, followed by Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) and Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) in the middle order. England’s Ben Stokes was chosen for the No. 6 spot, adding firepower and balance to the lineup.

In the all-rounder department, India’s Hardik Pandya made the cut, while spin responsibilities were assigned to Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner, both known for their effectiveness in the middle overs.

For the pace attack, Saim went with two of the most feared fast bowlers in the world, India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Australia’s Mitchell Starc.

The omission of Babar Azam, one of the most consistent and high-ranking batters in T20 internationals, sparked debate among fans and analysts.

However, Saim’s selections reflect a modern, aggressive approach to T20 cricket, favouring power-hitters and all-rounders over classical anchors.

Saim Ayub’s Dream T20 World XI: