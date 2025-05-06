AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

No Babar Azam in Saim Ayub’s Dream T20 World XI

BR Web Desk Published 06 May, 2025 07:52pm

In a surprising move, Pakistan opener and Peshawar Zalmi batter Saim Ayub has left out national star Babar Azam from his Dream T20 World XI.

During the Zalmi Podcast, Saim was asked to select his ideal T20 side under one condition: no more than two players could be picked from a single country.

Despite having the option to include two Pakistani players, Saim chose only one, left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman, who he named as his opening partner alongside Australia’s Travis Head.

England’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was slotted in at No. 3, followed by Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) and Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) in the middle order. England’s Ben Stokes was chosen for the No. 6 spot, adding firepower and balance to the lineup.

PSL 10: Saim, bowlers power Peshawar to 7-wicket win over Multan

In the all-rounder department, India’s Hardik Pandya made the cut, while spin responsibilities were assigned to Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner, both known for their effectiveness in the middle overs.

For the pace attack, Saim went with two of the most feared fast bowlers in the world, India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Australia’s Mitchell Starc.

The omission of Babar Azam, one of the most consistent and high-ranking batters in T20 internationals, sparked debate among fans and analysts.

However, Saim’s selections reflect a modern, aggressive approach to T20 cricket, favouring power-hitters and all-rounders over classical anchors.

PSL 10: Irfan Niazi stars in Karachi’s thrilling win over Lahore

Saim Ayub’s Dream T20 World XI:

  • Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

  • Travis Head (Australia)

  • Jos Buttler (England)

  • Nicholas Pooran (West Indies)

  • Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa)

  • Ben Stokes (England)

  • Hardik Pandya (India)

  • Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

  • Mitchell Santner (New Zealand)

  • Jasprit Bumrah (India)

  • Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Babar Azam Saim Ayub PSL 10 Dream T20 World XI Zalmi Podcast

Comments

200 characters

No Babar Azam in Saim Ayub’s Dream T20 World XI

KSE-100 closes over 500 points lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

KIBOR falls after SBP cut policy rate

Trump tariffs: US offers Pakistan to buy more cotton

UK may restrict students from Pakistan, other countries

Seven soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack: ISPR

India advances Kashmir hydro projects after suspending pact with Pakistan, document shows

India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation

APTMA opposes new ‘draconian’ tax ordinance, calls for immediate repeal

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains further Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Read more stories