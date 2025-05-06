AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Twenty-nine world leaders are expected at Moscow’s World War Two victory commemorations, Kremlin says

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 07:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Twenty-nine world leaders, including China’s Xi Jinping, are expected to attend World War Two Victory Day commemorations in Moscow in the coming days, Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin foreign policy adviser, said on Tuesday.

The events will run from May 8-11, with the traditional annual military parade taking place on Red Square in the heart of the Russian capital on May 9.

Military units from 13 countries, including China, will take part in the parade along with Russian troops and military vehicles and weapons systems, Ushakov said.

Several U.S. World War Two veterans are expected to attend, he said, but it was unclear for now if any U.S. officials would be there although the Kremlin has sent an invitation to the U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Oil price crucial for Russia, but national interests come first, Kremlin says

Ushakov said that North Korean troops, who Pyongyang confirmed in April for the first time had fought for Russia against Ukrainian troops, will not take part in the parade with North Korea’s ambassador representing Pyongyang.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 28 declared a three-day ceasefire to mark the 80th anniversary of the victoryof the Soviet Union and its allies over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Russia Moscow Kremlin World War Two

Comments

200 characters

Twenty-nine world leaders are expected at Moscow’s World War Two victory commemorations, Kremlin says

KSE-100 closes over 500 points lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

KIBOR falls after SBP cut policy rate

Trump tariffs: US offers Pakistan to buy more cotton

UK may restrict students from Pakistan, other countries

Seven soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack: ISPR

India advances Kashmir hydro projects after suspending pact with Pakistan, document shows

India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation

APTMA opposes new ‘draconian’ tax ordinance, calls for immediate repeal

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains further Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Read more stories