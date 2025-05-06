AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Oil price crucial for Russia, but national interests come first, Kremlin says

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 05:08pm

MOSCOW: Oil prices play a crucial role in Russia’s budget and the Russian economy overall, but Russian national interests take precedence above all else, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov was commenting on remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested that President Vladimir Putin might be more inclined to resolve the conflict in Ukraine following the recent drop in oil prices.

“Oil prices cannot be a factor that can influence Russia’s attitude towards its national interests,” Peskov said. “Russia’s national interests are above all else, above any oil prices.”

Russia, Peskov said, was working with OPEC+ to ensure prices remained at an optimal level.

Russia’s oil price in roubles at two-year low, 40% below budgeted level, data shows

“Of course, the international oil price is a very important factor for budget formation in our country and for the Russian economy as a whole,” Peskov said.

“It remains relevant, and here, of course, Russia, as you know, has been working in the OPEC+ format for a long time to maintain prices at an optimal level. Excessively high prices and very low prices, of course, adversely affect the global economy as a whole, so this work continues here.”

When asked about efforts to find a settlement to end the Ukraine war, Peskov said that work was continuing with the United States.

Russia Dmitry Peskov Oil prices crude oil imports Russian oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil price crucial for Russia, but national interests come first, Kremlin says

PSX opens in green as investors cheer policy rate cut

KIBOR plunges after SBP cut policy rate

Trump tariffs: US offers Pakistan to buy more cotton

India advances Kashmir hydro projects after suspending pact with Pakistan, document shows

India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation

PM Shehbaz, military brass visit ISI HQ for security briefing amid India tensions

APTMA opposes new ‘draconian’ tax ordinance, calls for immediate repeal

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains further Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Bank Al Habib shuts representative office in Kenya

Read more stories