AIRLINK 182.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (1.46%)
BOP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
CNERGY 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
CPHL 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.56%)
FCCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.03%)
FFL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
FLYNG 28.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.5%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.21%)
HUMNL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
MLCF 68.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.13%)
PACE 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
POWER 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.95%)
PPL 171.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.15%)
PRL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.21%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
SEARL 95.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.61%)
SSGC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.98%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.16%)
TPLP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.24%)
TRG 65.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
BR100 12,715 Increased By 12.4 (0.1%)
BR30 38,393 Increased By 135.3 (0.35%)
KSE100 118,493 Increased By 109.3 (0.09%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 7.8 (0.02%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UBS to sell India wealth business to 360 ONE, take 5% stake in India partner

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 11:20am

UBS will sell its Indian onshore wealth business to asset manager 360 ONE WAM in a deal valued at 3.07 billion rupees ($36 million), the Mumbai-based company said on Tuesday.

360 ONE said it will buy UBS’ local stock broking and distribution business, discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management services business, and residual loan portfolio.

As part of the deal, UBS will acquire warrants for a 4.95% stake in 360 ONE, the banking giant said in a separate statement.

Additionally, 360 ONE clients booked in Singapore will be served by UBS Singapore, subject to regulatory approvals, UBS said.

This deal will see UBS relinquish equity control in its India onshore wealth business while taking up offshore wealth business of its local partner.

UBS had exited the Indian onshore wealth business more than a decade ago but returned as part of its global acquisition of Credit Suisse in 2023.

Despite the increasing number of wealthy individuals in one of the fastest-growing economies, foreign private banks have struggled to boost revenues in India due to stiff competition with deeply entrenched local players and regulatory limitations, leading many to exit the market.

UBS’ India wealth partnership model contrasts with its effort to expand in other Asian wealth markets in recent years.

In 2019, it signed a deal with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in Japan to create a venture, majority-owned by UBS, expanding services for their wealthy and ultra-wealthy clients.

UBS reiterates share buyback intention despite looming capital rule changes, global uncertainty

In March this year, UBS acquired full ownership of a securities joint venture in China where it serves wealth clients.

Clients from UBS and 360 ONE will have access to onshore and offshore wealth management solutions, 360 ONE said.

The companies will also explore potential opportunities for collaboration on asset management products and investment banking services, it added.

India UBS

Comments

200 characters

UBS to sell India wealth business to 360 ONE, take 5% stake in India partner

PM for deeper economic ties with UAE

Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

Dollar wallows near 3-year low as Trump’s attacks on Fed chief unnerve traders

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index faces range-bound trading

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

Read more stories